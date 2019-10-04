They say Williams sustained serious injuries during the crash while he was attending the track and field world team championships in Qatar. They described him as “alert, responsive and expected to fully recover.”

No further details about the accident were available.

Williams coached the U.S. Olympic team in the Athens Games in 2004 and has coached more than 40 Olympians, including three gold medalists.

