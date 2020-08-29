Demi Vollering completed the podium in the Riviera city of Nice. The race was held on a 96-kilometre circuit.
In the absence of a women’s Tour de France, organizers ASO have been holding the event since 2014. They have long said it’s not possible for them to operate a longer race, for logistical and security reasons.
But following repeated calls for its creation, cycling governing body president David Lappartient said this week that ASO is planning to organize a women’s stage race from 2022.
A women’s Tour was held during the 1980s alongside the men’s race. Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo won it three times but the event never fueled media interest.
