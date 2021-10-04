The championships — named for the skaters’ origins in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australasia — were originally meant to be in the Chinese city of Tianjin as a warmup for the Olympics in Beijing the following month.
Tianjin dropped out last month, with the ISU citing the travel restrictions and quarantine rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics are operating under a so-called “closed-loop management system” developed by the Chinese authorities for the Games and which functions differently to other sports events.
The Four Continents hasn’t been held since the pandemic began. This year’s competition was due to be in Australia but was canceled because of the pandemic.
