“Jud Logan personified our mission and vision at Ashland University,” school president Dr. Carlos Campo said. “We promise a transformative experience for students, and Jud delivered that every day in his interactions with student-athletes. His legacy at AU is extraordinary. Countless lives were touched for the better due to his unconquerable spirit and love for others.”
A Kent State graduate, Logan competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000 Olympics. He was a captain on the 1992 team in Barcelona, Spain.
Logan is survived by his wife, Jill, and their three children — Nathan, Jenna and Kirsten.