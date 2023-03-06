France hit by more withdrawals before England 6 Nations test

PARIS — Two more French players have been ruled out of France’s upcoming Six Nations match against England, the French rugby federation said Monday.

The departures came after La Rochelle lock Thomas Lavault and Lyon flanker Dylan Cretin were ruled out over the weekend. Lavault has been replaced by Thomas Jolmes, who has two caps with France and has not played with the Tricolors since July last year. Uncapped Alexandre Roumat has been called up in place of Cretin.