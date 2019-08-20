LONDON — Lock Paul Gabrillagues will miss France’s first three pool games at the Rugby World Cup after he was suspended on Tuesday for six weeks for hitting an opponent’s head during an illegal charge into a ruck last weekend.

At a World Rugby disciplinary hearing, Gabrillagues admitted the offence was red-card worthy in the 16th minute of France’s 32-3 win against Scotland in Nice on Saturday. He wasn’t sanctioned at the time, and Gabrillagues was cited after the match.

A three-man disciplinary committee deemed the incident intentional. The unnamed Scot was injured.

The offence carries a minimum sanction of 10 weeks but was reduced by 40% after Gabrillagues admitted early guilt, apologized, and showed remorse.

He was suspended to midnight on Oct. 6, meaning he will miss France’s remaining warmup games against Scotland and Italy this month, and the World Cup pool games in Japan against Argentina on Sept. 21, United States on Oct. 2, and Tonga on Oct. 6.

Gabrillagues can appeal.

