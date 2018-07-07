Frances Tiafoe was two games away from the round of 16 before losing, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, 6-1 to Karen Khachanov. (Tim Ireland/AP)

It’s said that the margins are so thin at the elite ranks of tennis that there’s scant difference between the world’s 100th ranked player and nearly everyone ranked ahead who is also clawing to get inside the top 10.

As No. 11 Madison Keys put it after losing to a player ranked 109 spots behind her earlier this week at Wimbledon: “At this point, I think everyone knows how to play tennis and play tennis well. You watch everyone in practice, and everyone is really good.

What differentiates the greats, she argued, is the game’s mental aspect. “It’s how you handle your emotions. . . . [It’s a matter of] letting yourself be able to play at a high level,” Keys said, acknowledging she’d done poorly at precisely that and vowing to learn from it.

Saturday at the All England Club, another fast-rising young American, 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe, suffered a similar fate. With a spot among the round of 16 at stake, Tiafoe dominated the early going of his match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov, bolting to a 6-4, 6-4, 5-5 lead that put him two games from victory. In the tiebreak that followed, which Tiafoe had to win to clinch the match in three sets, he attempted an ill-advised drop shot and followed with a double fault.

With it, Khachanov seized the momentum, forcing a fourth set that Tiafoe appeared to concede, his body language telegraphing disappointment and dejection. From there, the Russian steamrolled through the fifth set in 26 minutes to claim a 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, 6-1 victory.

[As Wimbledon’s top women’s seeds keep falling, who will grow a set of ‘fangs’?]

Afterward, Tiafoe blamed the loss on stomach pains and gas that he said started bothering him late in the third set with the score knotted at four games apiece. He never called for a trainer or sought medical attention when he and Khachanov left the court for a bathroom break after the fourth set.

“My body just didn’t feel right, obviously,” said Tiafoe, a College Park native. “Just didn’t have the level obviously I had in the first two sets.”

He said his stomach hadn’t felt quite right following his first-round victory over Julien Benneteau on Tuesday. But he also acknowledged that after losing the tiebreak, “I could have relaxed a little more. I started panicking a little bit.”

Khachanov, 22, was frank afterward about drawing strength from Tiafoe’s obvious struggles.

“It gives you more power and more motivation; you see the guy’s [level] goes down, and it pumps you up,” said the 6-foot-6 Khachanov, who blasted 33 aces and 72 winners in the match. “That’s why you can see Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] and top guys — they are not showing it. Of course, they feel pressure and they feel frustrated, but they don’t show it. You need to try to hide it. But you are not a robot, and sometimes you cannot do it.”

To many spectators, it looked as if Tiafoe wasn’t trying after losing the tiebreak. Some baffled fans sought explanations on social media.

Among those watching from the stands at Court 12 was ESPN analyst Pam Shriver, a 22-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, who had been dispatched to interview Tiafoe had he won. But as his intensity waned in the fourth set, Shriver, a fellow Maryland native who wanted to see him do well, had to fight the urge to yell “C’mon, Frances!” to get him fired up.

“There was no resistance,” Shriver said in a telephone interview afterward.

In a way, she said, the performance reminded her of a young Andre Agassi, who didn’t always play with 100 percent effort as a gifted but immature teen. Nerves could have played a part, she theorized, as could dehydration.

Regardless, there was a lesson there, she said, if Tiafoe intends to contend for titles.

“If Frances wasn’t feeling well physically or if he was feeling the nerves, he has to become a better poker player and not advertise what he’s feeling,” Shriver said. “He’s still young, in his first full year of being a force out there, so his learning curve is huge. Frances has to realize that with his speed, his power and gifts, he has got to use an experience like today as a gut check. How much does he want it?”

Asked if he’d given his best effort, Tiafoe said, “I gave everything I was able to do. Obviously, I wasn’t feeling good.”

While he called Saturday’s loss “a learning experience,” Tiafoe added that he felt that to reach Wimbledon’s third round in his second time in the main draw was “unbelievable.”

“It’s really hard to be upset,” Tiafoe said. “First two sets, [Khachanov] had no chance; I felt like the match was in my hands. Even in the third [set], I played well. . . . I’ve played well this whole grass-court season. I’ve been playing well all year. I’m in a great place, but this one is definitely going to hurt.”

Earlier Saturday, the decimation of Wimbledon’s elite women’s ranks continued, as world No. 1 and top-seeded Simona Halep was upset by Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan before a stunned crowd on Court One.

[Top-seeded Simona Halep is out at Wimbledon as the women’s top 10 is trimmed to one]

With that result, only one of the tournament’s top 10 women’s seeds remains — Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova. That represents a stunning winnowing of the field before the tournament has reached its halfway point.

To say that the grass-court classic has now opened up for lesser-known players with dreams of winning a Grand Slam is an understatement. It has also opened up for the most accomplished women’s player to grace Centre Court, Serena Williams, who counts seven Wimbledon championships among her 23 Grand Slam titles and may well not have needed any draw-clearing upsets to clear her path to an eighth title.

Halep, a 26-year-old upon whom virtually all of Romania’s sporting hopes depend, was on top of the tennis world just last month, when she won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open with a gutsy comeback against American Sloane Stephens. The achievement added credibility to Halep’s No. 1 ranking and made her the pre-tournament favorite here.

Halep had won her only previous meeting with Hsieh, 32, five years ago in Cincinnati. Primarily regarded as a doubles player, the Taiwanese entered Wimbledon ranked 48th in the world, never having advanced past the tournament’s third round.

Halep’s Court One clash with Hsieh was a baseline-hugging affair in which neither player served well and both committed more unforced errors than winners.