Long before Frances Tiafoe’s voice dropped an octave and he outgrew his clothes, sprouting to 6-feet-2, he told his parents he was going to handle everything.

He was 12, as he recalls. Maybe 13. But he sat them down in the small Hyattsville apartment they shared with his twin brother, Franklin, and pushed back on the idea that he was ever going to college. There was no need, he explained, because he held the family’s future in his right hand. The hand that gripped a tennis racket.

“Look, I’m going to change everybody’s life,” Tiafoe vowed that day. “I’m going to buy y’all a house. . . . Everyone’s going to live nice. And at the end of my career, no one’s going to have to worry about anything.”

All his parents had to do, he promised, was sit back and watch.

Now 20, Tiafoe recounted that pledge Tuesday afternoon at Wimbledon, where he took the next step in a career that has been improbable from the start, proving the steadier, grittier player in ousting 34-year-old Fernando Verdasco of Spain, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3.

It was Tiafoe’s first Grand Slam victory against a seeded player (Verdasco, a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, was the tournament’s 30th seed). And looking on from one corner of the packed grandstands at Court 11, well away from Centre Court, where two-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending women’s champion Garbine Muguruza sailed to straight-sets victories earlier in the day, was Tiafoe’s mother, Alphina.

It was the first time she’d seen her son compete at Wimbledon. The two shared a hug after he shook hands with his opponent and acknowledged the crowd, then parted quickly, with Tiafoe scurrying to interviews that followed.

Professional tennis is littered with cautionary tales of juniors groomed for greatness who burned out, bowed out with injury or were driven out by unrelenting pressure and overzealous parents.

Tiafoe, so far, has authored a fairy tale.

The son of immigrants from war-ravage Sierra Leone, he was reared in College Park and spent much of his childhood at the Junior Tennis Champions Center, where his father worked as a maintenance man. Along with his twin, he first picked up a racket there and soon showed enough promise to draw coaches’ attention and, eventually, a full scholarship to the program.

While benefactors at the center helped with travel expenses and entry fees so he could compete in junior tournaments, Tiafoe supplied the motivation and hunger.

“I had a vision, and I wanted it every day,” Tiafoe said, illustrating his drive with a favorite quote from the actor Will Smith. “There’s no reason to have a Plan B because it distracts from Plan A.”

Even before Tuesday’s victory at Wimbledon, Tiafoe had gone a long way toward delivering on his promise to his parents. Since turning pro, he has climbed the rankings to a career-high No. 52. And he has earned enough from his fledgling pro career to buy his parents a home in Beltsville — a house that he’ll call home, too, when he returns this summer to play for the Washington Kastles in World Team Tennis and compete in the Citi Open.

“The dream of every sports team and sports team owner is to have the kid that grew up as a fan ultimately star for the team,” Kastles owner Mark Ein wrote in an email exchange Tuesday. “For us, that is Frances, who came to our matches as a kid. It doesn’t get any better than him.”

But Tiafoe has a long way to go before reaching his goal of becoming a Grand Slam champion and being regarded among the game’s top players. He realizes it will take time.

It also takes an enormous amount of help — an entire team, in fact, that’s partly funded by the U.S. Tennis Association, which underwrites the expenses of his coach, former touring pro Robby Ginepri, who ranked as high as 15th before retiring in 2015.

Tiafoe also works with Mark Kovacs, a sports science consultant. He has a personal physical trainer, Paul Kinney. After a rough patch in which his ranking plateaued several months ago, he started traveling with a good friend, Zack Evenden, who also serves as a hitting partner and extra coach. And after a mutual parting with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports and a brief association with CAA, he’s now represented by veteran agent Kelly Wolf of Octagon, the global sports agency with deep roots in McLean. All play key roles as Tiafoe’s “family” as a young tennis pro.

Ginepri, who started working with Tiafoe in late 2016, describes him as a tremendous raw talent.

What jumps out first is his blistering forehand, which his whips like a windmill and is by far his most reliable weapon when in a jam.

Tiafoe’s serve is “a work in progress,” as Ginepri puts it. The toss isn’t as reliable as it should be, often a bit low or behind his head. But he has improved it over the past 12 months via video study. But what Ginepri has stressed most is the value of consistency, focus and the importance of fighting for every point.

“He would play two or three points and then play three sloppy points,” Ginepri said. “That was one of the things I tried to emphasize because these players out there [on the pro tour] play every single point. That’s what the top guys do; that’s what separate them.”

Tiafoe acquitted him well on that score against Verdasco, a veteran 14 years older. He fended off 13 of 15 break points. And after twice getting what he deemed bad calls at critical points — and letting the chair umpire know in spirited fashion — Tiafoe regained his composure rather than let his frustration simmer.

“A year or two years ago, I probably would have ended up losing the set at the time,” Tiafoe said. “You can say whatever and let your emotions out, but at the end of the day, it’s not going to change [the situation].”

That realization was a key to Tuesday’s victory. And that victory was the next step in Tiafoe’s progression — not just toward his on-court goals but also the off-court goals he hopes his career will help him achieve.

“I was lucky; I got so many opportunities,” Tiafoe said. “I think about all the kids that look up to me now. . . . Things are possible if you go get it.”