Manchester running back Isaiah Todd breaks free for a long touchdown run during the team’s 49-7 win over Freedom-Woodbridge in the Virginia Class 6 state football championship in Hampton, Va. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Freedom-Woodbridge seniors TyQuan Brown and Josh Fuga sat on opposite ends of the bench, each with their heads tilted toward the ground. There was less than a minute left in what would be a 49-7 loss to Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 championship game. Near the sideline, a young teammate looked to the future.

“Man, we can’t let this happen again next year!” he said.

When Fuga and Brown arrived at Freedom four years ago, the idea that the Eagles would be in one championship game and talking about the next one was laughable. Heading into that 2015 season, the Eagles had never even won more than four games in a season.

“When I first came here people laughed at me because I said I was going to Freedom,” Brown said. “So I just worked hard because I knew what was coming.”

Under Coach Darryl Overton, who also arrived in 2015, the Eagles slowly worked their way, year after year, to the stage they took Saturday afternoon at Hampton University. They increased their win total each season and then spent this fall surprising the rest of Northern Virginia. They went undefeated against local opponents, won a regional title and then defeated Westfield, who had won 37 straight games and three consecutive titles, in the state semifinals.

“There’s nothing for us, as a group, to be ashamed of. We built this whole program from scratch,” Fuga said. “We made history that nobody can take away from us.”



Freedom's Tyquan Brown is brought down by Manchester's Jaden Davis. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Eagles (13-2) never truly looked like themselves Saturday afternoon, partly because Brown, the dynamic back that had been so integral to their success this year, injured his shoulder last week in the semifinal victory. He appeared uncomfortable against Manchester, approaching the line with uncharacteristic hesitance on his scattered carries. He finished with 13 carries for 65 yards.

“The work that he’s put in the rest of the season means if he said he can go, he’s going to go. He’s earned that,” Overton said.

The Lancers, also making their first state championship appearance, won by doing a lot of the same things that carried the Eagles this year. They used their speed to break big plays, they finished tackles with aggression and they set up shop in their opponents’ backfield. Five of their seven touchdowns came on plays of more than 25 yards.

Down 21-7, the Eagles put together a long drive out of the halftime break. It seemed like a possible turning point, but Freedom stalled in the red zone and missed a short field goal. Less than 90 second later, the Lancers scored and pushed their lead to 21. On the next possession they ran a trick play – a running back pass that worked to perfection. 35-7. At that point it was officially a party for the team in orange.

“That didn’t turn out at all how we wanted to” Overton said after the game. “But [today] is not a reflection of our whole body of work.”