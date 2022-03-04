The Blue Demons are 6-13 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UConn won the last matchup 57-50 on Jan. 29. R.J. Cole scored 25 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for UConn.
David Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.