The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

French basketball federation opens case into racist incident

By
January 31, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. EST

METZ, France — The French basketball federation has opened a disciplinary case after a Black player was reportedly targeted by a racist insult during a lower-league game.

Metz point guard Loic Akono said he was called a “bonobo” by a fan during a game at Charleville-Mezieres over the weekend. Bonobos are similar to chimpanzees.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Akono left the court before the end of the third quarter after the referee threatened to charge him with a technical foul if he kept arguing with the crowd.

The French federation said Tuesday it has opened a disciplinary case, noting its “zero tolerance” policy toward “incivilities, violence and unsportsmanlike behavior during official basketball games.”

Metz plays in the fourth division.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...