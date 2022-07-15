French climber Barguil out of Tour after positive COVID test

LE BOURG-D’OISANS, France — French climber Warren Barguil has been forced out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.
Barguil came to prominence on the 2017 Tour when he posted two stage wins and claimed the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey.
Stage 13 takes the Tour peloton from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne. Vingegaard, the Jumbo-Visma leader, defends a lead of 2 minutes, 22 seconds over defending champion Tadej Pogacar from the UAE-Emirates team.
