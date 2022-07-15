French climber Barguil out of Tour after positive COVID test

LE BOURG-D’OISANS, France — French climber Warren Barguil has been forced out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.

Barguil’s Arkea-Samsic team said in a statement ahead of Friday’s Stage 13 that his seven teammates all tested negative.

It’s the second straight year that Barguil, who injured his right hip and shoulder in a crash on Thursday, abandoned the three-week race. He was 24th in the general classification, nearly 43 minutes behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard.