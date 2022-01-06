Papadakis and Cizeron won five consecutive European titles from 2015-19 and are also four-time world champions and Olympic silver medalists. They lost to Russian ice dancers Victoria Katsalapov and Nikita Katsalapov for the 2020 European title but haven’t competed against them since.
Papadakis and Cizeron are not the only competitors skipping Olympic tune-ups with one eye on Beijing. Japan is not sending any of its Olympic team to the Four Continents Championships this month, also in Estonia, and has instead entered lower-ranked skaters from its recent national championships.
