With perfect symmetry, Fourcade’s 83rd and final individual win was 10 years to the day where he got his first individual win.
“I am proud that I achieved all that I did and proud that I discovered myself along the journey,” he said. “Today is just a beautiful way to finish it.”
Two years ago, Fourcade won the sprint title for the seventh straight year.
At the Winter Olympics he won three golds at Pyeongchang in 2018 — pursuit, mass start and mixed relay — and two at the 2014 Sochi Games in pursuit and individual.
He won 13 gold medals at world championships, including 11 individual golds.
The 31-year-old Fourcade also was outspoken against doping. At the 2017 worlds, he walked out of a post-race podium ceremony following a dispute with Alexander Loginov, a Russian who had recently returned from a doping ban.
“I realized my dreams and experienced the greatest emotions. I fought and I won,” Fourcade wrote earlier Saturday in a moving letter to his fans. “I suffered, too. I fell and I got back up. But above all, I grew.”
He feels proud to have helped to improve biathlon’s popularity in France.
“Record TV audiences show the popular success of the World Cups held at Grand Bornand, in France, and elsewhere I experienced a wonderful ascension,” he said. “That of the sport I love, to which I dedicated a large part of my life, and which gave me much in return.”
Fourcade considered retiring after the 2018 Games but “still had this initial” will to compete.
“As I say goodbye to you all, I feel emotional but at peace. I remember the places, the faces, the emotions that punctuated my career,” he wrote. “I’m leaving a part of my life behind me.”
