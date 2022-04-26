French runner doping suspension extended to 4 years

PARIS — The doping suspension of French middle-distance runner Ophélie Claude-Boxberger has been extended to four years, France’s highest administrative court said Tuesday.
The athlete tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO before the 2019 track and field world championships.
Claude-Boxberger, who was eliminated in the 3,000-meter steeplechase heats in Doha a few days after her out-of-competition test, has consistently denied wrongdoing.
She was suspended for two years in March 2021. The French antidoping agency believed the punishment was too lenient and had requested an eight-year ban.
“The Conseil d’Etat now considers that neither the two-year period determined by the Sanctions Committee, nor the eight-year period requested by the Agency’s presidency, are justified under the Sports Code. It therefore increased the sanction imposed on the athlete to four years,” the court said in a statement.

