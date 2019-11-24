Noel had his breakthrough in the final two months of last season. Without a World Cup podium finish to his name, Noel finished runner-up in Adelboden in January before winning races in Wengen, Kitzbuehel and Soldeu.

It earned him second place, shared with Switzerland’s Daniel Yule, in the slalom season standings, behind record eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher, who has now retired.

AD

On Sunday, Yule was 0.94 seconds back in seventh, while Noel’s French teammate Alexis Pinturault, who won the season-opening giant slalom last month, finished 2.48 off the lead and failed to qualify for the second run.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD