The 37-year-old racer had surgery in Vail on Monday evening and will soon return to France, the team said.
Théaux is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit who took bronze in super-G at the 2015 world championships held at Vail-Beaver Creek.
He competed at each Winter Games from 2010 to 2018 with a best result of 11th in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The French men’s alpine speed team already lost Brice Roger for the Beijing Olympics because of a knee injury last month.
___
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports