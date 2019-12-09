Police said Ngapeth slapped the 29-year-old woman at a party at a local club. The volleyballer told officers he thought the victim was one of his friends and that he meant no harm.

He apologized but the woman did not accept it, police said.

Brazilian law states those convicted of sexual assault face up to five years in prison.

