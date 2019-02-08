After Stone Ridge fell to Spalding in last year’s Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League championship, Katherine Khramtsov, an eighth-grader at the time, knew the Gators would rebound. “We’ll get our championship,” she said then.

Khramtsov kept her promise, scoring seven goals in Stone Ridge’s first MAGHL championship, a 9-5 win over Georgetown Visitation at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel on Friday to cap an undefeated season.

Khramtsov’s strategy entering the night was to “score as many goals [as possible], keep the team energy up.”

Combined with Coach Mary Carpenter’s game plan of “hard work, taking it to the net, getting rebounds, playing smart,” both strategies paid dividends early.

Two minutes into the first period, Khramtsov started the scoring by snagging the puck at center ice, snaking it through a defender’s feet and then besting Cubs goalie Caroline Schuler with a deke to her backhand.

While confidence has never waned for the Gators this season, Carpenter thought it could be too high at times. “They’ve been pretty confident from day one, almost to the point where I was like ‘all right, are we confident or cocky?’ ” Carpenter said.

That may have been an issue briefly Friday, as the Cubs kept pace early with a wraparound from Annie Rehill on the next shift.

But soon after, the Gators stepped up their play after two penalty kills and key saves from Ellen Montgomery.

Again, Khramtsov provided the scoring; she stole the puck from Visitation off the dasher boards and rifled in a wrist shot.

Amid cheers of “Khrammy!” and “She’s a freshman!” the Gators poured it on, as senior captain Charlotte Flannery followed by slinging a wrist shot in from a cross-ice feed from Vivi Rowan.

“I just saw the screen, there was a defense in front of me and I thought ‘I’m just gonna shoot it low, and if it doesn’t go in, hope for a rebound,’ ” Flannery said.

Visitation kept clawing back, with two more goals on shifts after they’d been scored on. With Khramtsov sidelined for a few shifts in the second period because of an asthma attack, Visitation kept the pressure on the Gators.

When Khramtsov returned to the ice she continued to overpower the Cubs with wicked wrist shots off stolen pucks. She sealed the game with quick snap shot that clanked off the crossbar and in.

“We got it this year,” Khramtsov said. “I kept my word.”