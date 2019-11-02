Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

MLB

NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.

The Mets announced the move Friday.

A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.

He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

The 42-year-old Beltrán becomes the first minority to fill one of the eight major league manager vacancies this offseason. Those jobs filled are: the Chicago Cubs (David Ross), Kansas City (Mike Matheny), the Los Angeles Angels (Joe Maddon), Philadelphia (Joe Girardi) and San Diego (Jayce Tingler). Pittsburgh and San Francisco remain open.

Callaway was hired by then-general manager Sandy Alderson and led New York to a disappointing 77-85 record in his first season. Brodie Van Wagenen replaced Alderson as GM and proclaimed the Mets favorite to win the NL East. But New York fell to 41-51 with a loss in its first game following the All-Star break and could climb only to the periphery of the wild-card race before finishing 86-76, third in the division behind Atlanta and World Series champion Washington.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals baseball team who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They’re the first team to win every road game of a World Series that went the full seven games.

Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, just as he did last week. But rather than being listed out, as he was for the Green Bay Packers, he was given the official injury designation that means it is uncertain whether Mahomes will play.

Mahomes split reps this week with backup Matt Moore, who played well against the Packers in a 31-24 loss. Also in the equation is Chad Henne, who remains on the injured list after breaking his ankle in the preseason but could be activated in a pinch.

The only Chiefs listed out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif with a sprained ankle and defensive end Alex Okafor with an ankle injury.

RENTON, Wash. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon joined the Seattle Seahawks a day after being released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers Friday. He joins a crowded receiver group in Seattle, which was already carrying seven receivers on its active roster.

Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season, with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve last week with knee and ankle injuries.

The Seahawks waived defensive end Dekoda Watson to clear space for Gordon. Watson had been signed Wednesday when safety Tedric Thompson was placed on injured reserve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seeking another opinion on his injured left foot.

The team announced Newton is traveling Friday to Green Bay, Wisconsin to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Newton has missed Carolina’s last five games and is not expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has not practiced since Week 2 and Kyle Allen was named the starter earlier in the week.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says in a statement that Newton has “done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen.

Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that the herniated disk in Flacco’s neck requires six weeks of rest and it would have taken another two weeks to get the veteran QB back up to speed.

Flacco’s first year in Denver ends midway through the season with 1,822 yards passing, six touchdown throws and five interceptions.

The notoriously immobile quarterback also was sacked 26 times behind Denver’s porous offensive line, including a career-high eight against Kansas City two weeks ago and three Sunday at Indianapolis, after his neck was so stiff he couldn’t turn his head.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 21 Arizona has suspended sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely for violating unspecified team rules.

The school announced Doutrive’s suspension before Friday night’s exhibition game against Chico State.

Doutrive was a five-star recruit from Southern California in the 2018 class and was expected to have an immediate impact as a freshman. The athletic 6-foot-5 guard showed flashes last season, but was inconsistent, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 26 of 32 games.

Doutrive initially planned to transfer from Arizona this summer before opting to return. Wildcats coach Sean Miller praised Doutrive’s improvement heading into this season.

STORRS, Conn. — The NCAA has denied a waiver request that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play at Connecticut this season.

UConn argued that issues at Tennessee, which fired coach Holly Warlick in March, met the NCAA’s recently revised standards for a waiver. The Huskies hoped the 6-foot guard could continue her athletic career without sitting out a season.

Westbrook tied for Tennessee’s team lead in scoring last season. She averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn athletic director David Benedict says the school will appeal. He adds he’s surprised by the decision “because the NCAA talks to us about serving the best interest of the student.”

