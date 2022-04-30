Friday Sports in Brief

Placeholder while article actions load

NBA MIAMI — Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out the Raptors and finishing off a six-game win in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

That win sent fourth-seeded Philadelphia into the East semifinals against top-seeded Miami, a matchup that begins Monday night.

But Embiid’s status is now very much in doubt.

MINNEAPOLIS — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied yet again to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 114-106 in Game 6 on Friday night.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another quiet night by star Ja Morant and another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years, this time to meet Golden State. They’ll host Game 1 in Memphis.

MLB

NEW YORK — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.

With the crowd of 32,416 standing and chanting “Let’s go, Mets,” Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth — all of them swinging.

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay Friday by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a charge he denied. He vowed to overturn the discipline before an arbitrator.

Advertisement

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the policy. The leave was originally set for seven days, was extended 13 times and was due to expire Friday.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline, which covers 324 games without pay and if left in place would cost the 31-year-old pitcher just over $60 million from a $102 million, three-year contract that began last year.

NHL

The NHL Players’ Association is looking for a new leader after the union’s executive board voted to begin a search for Don Fehr’s successor.

There is no timetable for that decision, and Fehr will continue to serve in his current role until a replacement is found by a search committee that was announced Friday night.

Fehr has been executive director for more than a decade and guided the NHLPA through two collective bargaining negotiations with the league. He turns 74 in July and began laying the framework for a succession plan last fall when talking to players early in the season.

Advertisement

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

The school announced the deal Friday and said the contract includes incentives that could extend it up to two additional years.

Locksley is entering his fourth season at Maryland. The Terrapins went 7-6 last season, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was their first winning season since 2014.

TENNIS

LONDON — Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Friday for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Advertisement

Judge Deborah Taylor announced the sentence after hearing arguments from both the prosecutor and Becker’s attorney. She told the former top-ranked player that he’s shown no remorse.

Becker will have to serve at least 15 months before being eligible for release.

SWIMMING

GREENSBORO, N.C. — American Hunter Armstrong has set a swimming world record in the men’s 50-meter backstroke.

The 21-year-old Armstrong, who attends Ohio State, posted a time of 23.71 seconds in the non-Olympic event while competing Thursday night in the International Team Trials at Greensboro, North Carolina.

The meet is selecting the U.S. team that will compete at this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary, an event that was added to the calendar after the 2021 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, were postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. That competition will now be held in 2023.

Advertisement

OLYMPICS

SYDNEY — Ian Chesterman has moved up from vice president to president after voting Saturday to replace departing Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates.

Chesterman defeated former Olympic swimmer Mark Stockwell 67-26 in the vote held during the AOC’s annual general meeting.

Coates was the official responsible for delivering two Olympic Games to Australia — the 2000 Sydney Games and the 2032 version set to be held in Brisbane. But he has relinquished his role following 32 years as president.

The 71-year-old Coates will remain as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee until 2024. I

HORSE RACING

LEXINGTON, Ky. — An exercise rider died after being thrown from a horse at Keeneland’s training track.

Callie Witt, 20, died Friday morning after being thrown from an unraced 2-year-old filly, Keeneland track spokeswoman Amy Gregory confirmed to The Associated Press. Keeneland’s vice president of equine safety, Stuart Brown, said Witt was dismounted after the horse shifted stride during a routine gallop. Witt landed on the track’s inner synthetic material.

On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries before Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived within 6 minutes and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department, according to a Keeneland press release. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article