Ovechkin’s laser shot from the right circle at 10:19 of the first period tied the score 1-1 with his league-leading 12th goal of the season. Ovechkin broke a tie with Bobby Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals. Next in the sights of Ovechkin on the all-time scoring list is Jaromir Jagr with 766 goals. The top two scorers in league history are Wayne Gretzky with 894 and Gordie Howe with 801.