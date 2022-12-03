Friedrich, Kalicki get bobsled wins for Germany in Park City

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARK CITY, Utah — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich continued the perfect start to his bobsled season Saturday, winning a four-man race for his 70th career World Cup victory. Friedrich and the team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller finished their two runs in 1 minute, 33.62 seconds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was a German sweep of the four-man race, with Johannes Lochner (1:33.85) driving to second and Christoph Hafer taking third — just 0.01 seconds behind Lochner.

Friedrich — the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion — is 4 for 4 this season after sweeping the two- and four-man golds in Whistler, British Columbia, and now in Park City on the opening two weekends of the season.

The top U.S. sled in four-man was driven by Frank Del Duca, who was seventh.

Germany wound up taking five of the available six medals on the day, after grabbing gold and silver in the women’s bobsled race earlier Saturday. Kim Kalicki got her second win in as many starts this season, teaming with Leonie Fiebig to finish in 1:37.37. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:37.60.

Kaillie Humphries got her fourth medal — two in bobsled, two in monobob — of the season for the U.S., teaming with Jasmine Jones to finish third in 1:37.69.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton circuit heads to Lake Placid, New York, in two weeks for the final stop before the holiday break.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article