Latvia got the bronze, with Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis finishing 1.79 seconds behind Friedrich.
“Franz is racing in a whole other league,” German driver Nico Walther said.
Friedrich now has won the two-man world title six consecutive times. He’s a two-time world champion in four-man and has two other golds from overall team events. Before Sunday, he was tied with Italian pilot Eugenio Monti for the most world bobsled gold medals; Monti won nine in the 1950s and 1960s.
Hunter Church and Josh Williamson finished 19th for the U.S. They were the lone American sled in the field.
Worlds continue next weekend with championships in men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and four-man events.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.