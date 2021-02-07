Lochner and Franke finished in 3:41.83, and Hans Peter Hannighofer and Christian Roeder were third in 3:42.01 to finish off a German medals sweep.
Friedrich has won every world two-man title since 2013. World championships aren’t held in Olympic years; Friedrich also won the two-man and four-man gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Friedrich now has 10 world championships, including his three victories in four-man. He will be the favorite in four-man next weekend when the world championships resume, with men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and women’s monobob remaining on the schedule as well.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.