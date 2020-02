ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won the World Cup four-man bobsled overall championship Sunday, while Canada’s Justin Kripps got the victory in the final four-man race in the series this season.

Friedrich won the four-man title for the second consecutive year, clinching the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the finale. Germany’s Johannes Lochner was second in the four-man standings this season and Kripps was third — the best finish by a Canadian sled since Pierre Lueders finished second overall in the 2005-06 season.