The same three drivers won medals in the season’s first two-man race on Saturday — Lochner winning, Friedrich finishing second and Kripps third.
The top U.S. finisher was Hunter Church, who teamed with brakeman Kristopher Horn to finish fifth. Codie Bascue and Kyle Wilcox were ninth for the U.S.
World Cup racing returns to Lake Placid next weekend, with two four-man races. No two-man races are scheduled for next weekend.
