LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Francesco Friedrich of Germany rallied in the second heat to win a World Cup bobsled race Sunday, extending his streak of major international two-man races with a medal to 17.

Friedrich and brakeman Alexander Schueller was second after the first heat, then posted the fastest run of the day in his second trip down the Mount Van Hoevenberg track to finish in 1 minute, 49.77 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp of Germany were second in 1:50 flat, and Canada’s Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones were third in 1:50.34.