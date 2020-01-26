Friedrich remained in the four-man season-long points lead, 53 points ahead of Lochner with just one four-man race of the season to go. All Friedrich needs to do in that finale next weekend at St. Moritz, Switzerland, is finish sixth or better to clinch the four-man season title.

Friedrich also is comfortably ahead in the two-man standings, with three races left on that schedule.

Hunter Church continued his strong season for the U.S., placing sixth on Sunday. He is also sixth in the season-long four-man standings.