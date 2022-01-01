Counting two- and four-man competitions, Friedrich competed in 20 international races in 2021 and won 20 gold medals, 18 of them in World Cups and the other two at the world championships. He had medaled in each of his last 27 World Cup races, not finishing worse than second before Saturday since a fifth-place showing in a four-man race at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Feb. 2, 2020.