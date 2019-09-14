RFK Stadium’s days are numbered — the District announced this month that it will soon be razing the Redskins’ former home — but a quartet of D.C. high school teams delivered some final memories Saturday in the D.C. Kickoff Classic.

The second game had hardware at stake in the form of the Clash of Ward 7 Titans trophy, and once again it was bestowed upon Friendship Collegiate, which pulled away from perennial D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association power H.D. Woodson, 34-6.

In the earlier game, Carroll beat Wilson, 48-12.

The late game was the headliner, and the contest was tight until midway through the second quarter.

No. 16 Friendship was clinging to a 7-0 lead when defensive back Ali Abdul-Hakim stepped in front of a Woodson pass and returned it 56 yards for a score.

“That pick was so huge for us because it kind of calmed everyone on our sideline down,” Abdul-Hakim said. “When neither of us scored in the first quarter we weren’t scared but we were a little tight, but that [interception returned for a touchdown] just calmed everything down.”

Looking to shift the momentum to its own sideline, Woodson turned to sophomore quarterback Novaun Lee, who was part of a pair of turnovers as the Knights added another score before intermission.

“It surprised me when they went to the backup [after the interception], but our defense is really like that,” Abdul-Hakim said. “We be making teams change up their whole offense.”

Despite their defense forcing three turnovers in the first half, the Knights went into the half with just a 14-point lead, following a late 15-yard touchdown pass from Dyson Smith to Jaquan Blake.

Friendship’s offense clicked in the second half, putting together three touchdown drives.

“If you just look at the scoreboard, it looks like we really killed them, but those dudes played hard and really made us work,” Smith said.

The game marked the fourth time Friendship and Woodson have battled for the Clash of Titans trophy, and the rivalry holds a special place in Friendship Coach Mike Hunter’s heart.

“Even though the score has been lopsided in our favor the last few years, this is a game that means so much to us,” Hunter said. “I grew up watching Redskins games in this stadium, so having the chance to bring in a group of young men and write our own chapter of history in this stadium’s pages is something that you just can’t describe.”