FILE - In this Wednesday July 17, 2013 file photo, stage winner, overall leader and best climber Chris Froome of Britain enters the doping control facility after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race an individual time trial over 32 kilometers (20 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Chorges, France. Le Monde newspaper says Tour de France organizers have forbidden four-time champion Chris Froome from taking part in this year’s race. According to the newspaper, Amaury Sport Organisation have informed Team Sky they don’t want Froome to be on the starting line in order to protect the image of the race because the British rider is at the center of an ongoing doping case. (Laurent Rebours, File/Associated Press)

AIGLE, Switzerland — Chris Froome has been cleared of doping by the International Cycling Union, a decision that should allow him to pursue a record-tying fifth Tour de France title later this week.

Froome had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

A UCI statement says “Froome’s sample results do not constitute an AAF (Adverse Analytical Finding),” adding that it has decided “to close the proceedings against Mr Froome.”

The Tour begins Saturday and — before the UCI statement was provided — race organizers were reportedly denying him entry.

Froome says, “I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong.”

