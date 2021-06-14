The Cleveland Indians scored three times in a first inning that featured a replay-changed hit-by-pitch call on what would have been a third strike, and that big early inning helped them dump Baltimore, 4-3, for a club-record 16th straight road loss.
Of course, the actual difference in the game was the Orioles’ own doing. The Indians’ fourth run came in a sixth inning that featured an error on first baseman Ryan Mountcastle putting leadoff man César Hernández on, a passed ball against Pedro Severino moving him to second and a dropped foul ball by second baseman Stevie Wilkerson extending the at-bat that ended in a run-scoring double by José Ramírez.
Baltimore starter Dean Kremer settled in well after that 27-pitch first inning and went on to face the minimum from the second through the fifth before the Orioles unraveled in the sixth.
Kremer allowed a leadoff single but thought he had a strikeout to the second batter of the game when replay ruled he hit Amed Rosario on what would have been a swinging third strike. Hyde came out to argue, and he was ejected by first base umpire Nestor Ceja.
— Baltimore Sun
