Jun 16, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb (17) reacts after giving up a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports. (Evan Habeeb/Usa Today Sports)

Trey Mancini epitomized the frustration of the Baltimore Orioles these days, emphatically removing his helmet with both hands and slamming it on the ground after stranding the tying run on third base in the seventh inning Saturday afternoon.

The Orioles’ offense showed some late-inning life against the Miami Marlins. And if a group of well-placed, opposite-field, two-out hits counts as progress for a beleaguered batting order that’s been able to produce little to nothing, then so be it.

But as far as results go, the Orioles still dropped their ninth straight game — and absorbed their 16th loss in 18 games — with a 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

But there was Mancini — who helped carry the Orioles through last year’s first-half offensive inconsistency — trying so hard to give his club a lead after three consecutive opposite-field singles off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero cut the margin to one.

With runners at first and third in the seventh, Mancini battled back from down 0-2 against right-hander Brad Ziegler before hitting a ball up the middle but within range of Marlins shortstop JT Riddle, who threw to first to get Mancini by a step. After crossing the bag, the typically calm Mancini slammed his helmet with a loud thud.

The Orioles (19-50) reached their 50th loss of the season before earning their 20th win Saturday, dropping their 11th straight game at Camden Yards while losing a home series to the Marlins (28-43), who have nine more wins than Baltimore despite being in the middle of an overhaul.