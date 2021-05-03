The 17-day tournament in Sheffield, England, was part of the pilot program enabling the safe return of mass gatherings and indoor events as lockdown restrictions ease in the country during the pandemic.
The Crucible operated at 33% in the first round, 50% in the second round, and was full by the two-day final.
All spectators had to take a COVID-19 test before they arrived and show confirmation of a negative result to enter the venue.
Selby has bounced back from an agonizing 17-16 loss to O’Sullivan in last year’s semifinals.
Murphy was looking to become a two-time champion, after his victory as a qualifier in 2005.
