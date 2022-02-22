Accompanying the announcement by Fury was a video in which he said he was “out of bounds until May.”
“Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs,” Fury said. “I’ll never underestimate anybody in my life, and I’ll give this man all the respect he deserves.”
The fight is set to be held in Britain.
Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in October, which completed their entertaining trilogy.
After months of drawn-out negotiations, Frank Warren, Fury’s U.K. promoter, won a purse bid for the bout at just over $41 million. That’s the richest purse bid in boxing history.
Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt and is getting his first world title shot.
