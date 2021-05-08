There were questions about Ganna’s form coming into the Giro, but the Ineos Grenadiers rider obliterated his rivals on the fast, 8.6-kilometer (5.3-mile) course through the streets of Turin, finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 47 seconds.
He and second-placed Edoardo Affini were the only cyclists to finish under nine minutes. Tobias Foss was third-fastest, 13 seconds slower than Ganna.
The 24-year-old Ganna also wore the first maglia rosa of last year’s Giro, after winning the opening time trial of the rescheduled race in October.
Sunday’s second stage is a mainly flat, 179-kilometer (111-mile) route from Stupinigi to Novara.
The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with another individual time trial.
