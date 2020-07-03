The Montreal native was the first Paralympic athlete to be inducted into the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame in 2017.
“Sometimes in society I feel like an outsider,” he said. “On the bike I’m normal. Everything is smooth, not as harsh as usual. It’s freedom for me.”
Longhi took up elite-level cycling as part of his rehabilitation following a 1983 motorcycle crash that nearly claimed his life and left him in a coma for three months. His brain injury qualified him for a cerebral palsy category of competition.
