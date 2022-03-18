The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.

“We are all excited and know that we are part of something special, but in the end, there’s equity right now in sports and we’re really grateful for it,” Olympiques coach and general manager Louis Robitaille said. “She deserves that shot — not because she’s a woman but because she’s a really, really good goalie.”

Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Patriotes, she was 10-5-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average.