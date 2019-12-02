Akinjo’s and LeBlanc’s departures dismantle what had been relatively high expectations for a promising Hoyas roster in Ewing’s third year helming the program.

Both sophomores were important for their contributions on court, but Akinjo was particularly vital this season. Last year’s Big East freshman of the year, Akinjo started all seven games this season, led the team with 30.7 minutes per game and was its second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points. LeBlanc averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.2 minutes coming off the bench.

AD

AD

But just as significantly, Akinjo and LeBlanc were cornerstones of Ewing’s young program from the moment they committed as high school seniors. Part of a hotly anticipated freshman class last year alongside guard Mac McClung, Akinjo and LeBlanc delivered on high expectations and both earned spots on the Big East all-freshman team in March. Akinjo, who was the seventh player in program history to earn a Big East freshman of the year nod, started 32 games last season and averaged 13.4 points, second most on the team.

LeBlanc played his way into the starting lineup for 22 games last season and averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, also second best on the roster.

Both players — a headstrong but capable scoring guard from Oakland, Calif., and a high-energy forward from Baton Rouge — came to Georgetown in large part because of close connections they had forged with Ewing. Their arrival on the Hoyas’ roster bolstered faith in Ewing’s recruiting talent and gave hope to a fan base that hasn’t seen its team make the NCAA tournament since 2015.

AD

AD

But this season began with a pair of conspicuous absences for LeBlanc. The sophomore was not one of the five players the team brought to media day to speak with reporters — all of the other returning starters were present — and he didn’t play in the season opener for an undisclosed reason.

After Georgetown’s loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday, Ewing was asked what LeBlanc needed to do to earn more playing time.

“That’s on him. Energy, effort, he has to bring that every night,” Ewing said. “Getting him the ball, that’s something I’m not worried about. . . . He was minus-18, and we need for him to be much better than that. That’s the reason why he didn’t play.”

AD

Ewing was also asked if his sophomore guards in general were getting better at decision-making during games.

“Sometimes [it’s] decreasing. We’re still building. We still have a long way to go,” Ewing said. “One of the things I’m telling our team is until they stop thinking about me and start thinking about we, that’s when we’re going to win. Right now, we’re too selfish. We need to be more unselfish.”

AD