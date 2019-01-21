When the Creighton men’s basketball team plays Georgetown, the Bluejays know it’s time to eat.

Their dish of choice has been three-pointers against Coach Patrick Ewing’s teams; they made 16 at Capital One Arena last season and 10 against the Hoyas in Omaha. Visiting Creighton again feasted from the three-point line Monday night for a 91-87 victory, its first win of the calendar year.

In yet another Hoyas home game that came down to the wire, the Bluejays took the lead for good with — what else? — a three-pointer from leading scorer Ty-Shon Alexander with 55 seconds to play.

For Georgetown (12-7, 2-4 Big East), the loss was a continuation of its inability to close out games. Ewing’s squad struggled with defense all game and allowed the Bluejays to shoot 47.6 percent from the field and 44.8 percent (13 for 29) from three-point range.

Senior center Jessie Govan led Georgetown with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc had 10 points each.

[Box score: Creighton 91, Georgetown 87]

Alexander led all players with 26 points, including six threes, to snap a four-game losing streak for Creighton (11-8, 2-4).

Creighton took its first lead of the game with a three-pointer from Mitch Ballock just after halftime as part of a 14-5 burst to take a 53-47 lead and force Ewing into a timeout three minutes into the second half.

The Hoyas stayed close after that, though Creighton issued an immediate response — often in the form of another three-pointer — the next several times Georgetown got within a possession.

The Hoyas finally got a stop on defense thanks to a block from Jamorko Pickett and were able to string together back-to-back three-pointers from Govan and Jahvon Blair to tie the game at 70 with just under nine minutes to play.

The two teams traded points after that until Alexander’s three with under a minute to play, a bucket that all but sucked the air out of Capital One Arena.

The Hoyas opened the night with a few changes to their starting lineup. Ewing replaced Pickett with senior guard Greg Malinowski and James Akinjo with junior Jagan Mosely in an attempt to send something of a message to the freshman point guard. Akinjo had started all 18 games of his Georgetown career before Monday, but he had disregarded Ewing’s play-calls in critical, late-game moments in both of Georgetown’s previous two games.

[James Akinjo wants to return Georgetown basketball to glory, then bring some home to Oakland]

The offense moved fine without its usual starting floor general; Georgetown jumped out to a 21-13 lead before Creighton took an 8-0 run to even things up. The score between the Big East’s top two scoring offenses stayed tight until halftime after that, with McClung and Govan powering the Hoyas’ offense and Alexander leading Creighton’s.

The Bluejays had dropped their previous four games entering Monday night and lost sophomore forward Damien Jefferson to ankle surgery last week. Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 16 games for Creighton and was one of the team’s best three-point shooters — though the remaining players had no trouble making up for his absence from beyond the arc.

While the Bluejays pulled out of their funk, the road ahead for Georgetown doesn’t get any easier. The Hoyas play three of their next four games on the road at St. John’s, Villanova and Providence. Their lone home game in the stretch is against Xavier on Jan. 31.