Confined to the bench with lower-back tightness, the fourth-leading scorer in Division I college basketball became the Marquette Golden Eagles’ motivator-in-chief Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Markus Howard leaped out of his seat, clapped enthusiastically and hardly stopped smiling throughout the tightly contested game. He let his teammates take care of the scoring, and they performed up to snuff.

No. 15 Marquette put away Georgetown, 74-71, in the Hoyas’ first game against a ranked opponent this season. Although Georgetown (12-6, 2-3 Big East) put up a worthy fight, the Golden Eagles’ reservoir of talented shooters — and their defense around the rim late — proved too deep for Georgetown to combat.

Theo John blocked freshman guard James Akinjo’s best chance to win the game with four seconds remaining, then Sam Hauser, who scored a career-high 31 points to lead four Marquette scorers in double figures, iced the game with a pair of free throws. Mac McClung missed a desperation three-point heave that he couldn’t get off in time at the buzzer, and Patrick Ewing moved to 0-5 against ranked teams at Georgetown.

The Hoyas haven’t beaten a top 25 squad since they defeated No. 11 Butler on Jan. 28, 2017.

McClung made it look as if Georgetown might pull off the upset early in the night. The freshman led the Hoyas with 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, including 4 for 6 from three-point range.

Jessie Govan had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Kaleb Johnson had 12 points off the bench in his best Big East game of the season.

They weren’t enough to keep Hauser at bay on his career night. John added 14 points. Joey ­Hauser, Sam’s brother, had 10, as did Sacar Anim, Howard’s backup.

With the Hoyas nursing a three-point lead coming out of halftime, McClung scored six points in four minutes to keep Georgetown in front — at first. But just over six minutes into the period, the Hoyas started getting sloppy on offense and Ewing subbed Trey Mourning for Govan.

Mourning, who came back from a concussion to play his first game since Dec. 18, wasn’t as solid as Govan, and the Golden Eagles capitalized on porous defense and four Georgetown turnovers to rattle off a 14-0 run.

Marquette’s shooters — of whom there are many, even without Howard, who averaged 25.8 points coming in — got comfortable, and the lead blossomed to six points with 10 minutes to play.

McClung, with a three, and Greg Malinowski, with a free throw, narrowed the lead to three before Govan hit a game-tying three from the top of the key to knot the score at 60 and force Marquette Coach Steve Wojciechowski into taking a timeout with 7:33 to play.

The two teams scrapped for baskets after that, with neither finding purchase. Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the game.

Georgetown looked as though it had gotten a break at the start of the night.

Howard missed his first two shots before subbing out just minutes into the game and lying on the floor in front of Marquette’s bench to stretch his back. Soon he was sitting with a warmup shirt over his jersey watching another player take over the game as he had so many times this season — the player in question, McClung, just happened to be wearing gray, not yellow.

The freshman guard shot 5 for 8 from the field to carry the load offensively for Georgetown before halftime with 14 points. Help came primarily from Johnson, who after a relatively quiet start to the Big East slate went on an eight-point tear late in the first half and ended with 10 at intermission.

The Hoyas shot well in the first half, 14 for 27, which helped make up for the absence of Govan. The senior big man could hardly break away from his defender and mustered just three field goal attempts for four points in the first half as Georgetown scraped together a 40-37 lead heading into the locker room.