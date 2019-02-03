,

What sounded like a chorus of boos rang out two different times late in a game at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon, only these were too low, too drawn out and too gentle to be the cries of an unhappy arena. The crowd of 14,506 was more serenading than jeering. They were singing for Phil Booth.

It was Booth who, after an unusually quiet game for Villanova’s senior leading scorer, finally put a win out of persistent Georgetown’s reach and helped the Wildcats to a 77-65 win.

The Baltimore native was only rounding out the two dominant offensive performances of Collin Gillespie (30 points) and Eric Paschall (24 points), but with the game tied at 53 midway through the second half and having made just 2 of 12 field goal attempts and no three-pointers, Booth drove for a layup then squared up and hit a three to put Villanova up 58-53 with 5:43 to play. His deep ball swished through the net, and this time, the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena accompanied their low and slow chorus of “Booooth” with thunderous applause.

Georgetown (14-8, 4-5 Big East), which had hung with the 14th-ranked Wildcats all afternoon, never got closer than six points after that. The loss was the Hoyas’ ninth straight against Villanova (18-4, 9-0) and Coach Patrick Ewing fell to 0-7 against top-25 ranked opponents.

“Their veteran players stepped up, they stepped up and played key roles in the victory, made key plays when the time was needed, or key passes, and that’s the difference,” Ewing said. “We’re a much younger team than they are, especially with their key players, and you know, you have to take your hats off to them.”

Sunday’s matchup felt unusual from the start for both teams.

Georgetown was out of sorts because two of its top three scorers, Jessie Govan and Mac McClung, were ineffective from the get-go. Villanova looked off because it simply wasn’t making shots in the first half.

The Wildcats, despite a defensive effort that slowed the Hoyas’ normally fast-paced tempo and had Ewing experimenting with lineups throughout the period, shot just 35.5 percent from the floor before intermission and went into the locker room trailing 34-33 thanks to a three-pointer from James Akinjo at the buzzer.

They were colder than usual from all over the court and for the first game in seven outings made fewer than 10 three-pointers.

McClung, meantime, managed just four points while shooting 2 for 11 from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts in a rare off night for the freshman, who has scored in double figures in every Big East game of his career before now.

Govan fell into foul trouble quickly, couldn’t get into any rhythm in the just over 13 minutes that he was on the court and ended up shooting 0 for 9 from the floor for just the sixth scoreless game of his career — three of which have come against Villanova.

But to Ewing, it wasn’t Govan’s absence alone that doomed the Hoyas. It was that Georgetown, which has shown its capable of performing well on big stages this year, didn’t pounce on an off-kilter Villanova.

“Every team in the Big East wants to get [Govan] in foul trouble, and unfortunately today it was the case,” Ewing said. “ … We feel we have enough guys on the team that we should be able to withstand him going down even though he’s one of our better players.

“We had an opportunity where we cut it, and then an opportunity to get a lead and build on it, but we didn’t do all of the things that we needed to do to get the win tonight, and they did.”

James Akinjo was a highlight for the Hoyas with 19 points and quick defense that helped knock Booth out of rhythm. Trey Mourning added 12 points. Jamorko Pickett had 10 points and Josh LeBlanc had a team-high eight rebounds, but the piecemeal contributions weren’t enough to withstand Gillespie and Paschall’s onslaught as Georgetown faded late.

Gillespie set a new career high with 30 points, which included six three-pointers. Paschall’s 24 points came on 9-for-17 shooting. Booth’s 14 points were a season-low against Big East opponents but were critical nonetheless.

“I hope the next game against them gets snowed out and we don’t have to play,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright said.

“What bodes well for Georgetown is they’ve got great balance. … You don’t come into this game saying you want to stop one guy. They’ve got too much firepower.”

So too does Villanova, which is off to its first 9-0 start in Big East play since the 2009-10 season, a statistic that says as much about the conference this year as it does about Wright’s Wildcats.

Georgetown is one of six Big East teams with four wins. Those muddled conference standings, as well as the Hoyas’ ability to compete with the league’s top team for most of the game, signal to Ewing that the Hoyas can still make strides in conference play if only they take advantage of opportunities like Sunday’s.

“We just have to stay focused and continue to win,” Ewing said. “If you look at the Big East, everybody’s right there.”