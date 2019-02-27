Josh LeBlanc goes up for a layup against DePaul. Jessie Govan led the way for the Hoyas with 26 points. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Georgetown rebounded from a missed opportunity at Creighton on Saturday to take care of business at home Wednesday, beating Big East bottom-dweller DePaul, 82-73, at Capital One Arena.

But business doesn’t have to be boring.

The Hoyas won with a touch of style in their second-to-last home game this season, thanks to a sprinkling of dunks from Mac McClung, Josh LeBlanc and Trey Mourning, as well as a few big threes from Jessie Govan and James Akinjo.

The flourishes weren’t just helpful for rallying a drowsy, post-work crowd of 5,176. More importantly, Georgetown’s play was emblematic of the energy level Coach Patrick Ewing is looking for as his team jostles for favorable seeding in the Big East tournament next month and looks to make a push for the NCAA tournament.

“We know where we’re at, in terms of the NCAA tournament picture,” Govan said. “So we know we need to finish the season strong. It started today, against DePaul, so hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

To be sure, the Hoyas didn’t need the same amount of energy and precision that was required to knock off Villanova a week ago; DePaul (13-13, 5-10 Big East) had fallen to last place in the conference standings entering the game and clocked its fourth straight loss Wednesday.

But Georgetown (17-11, 7-8) still needed to be sharp, and the Hoyas were, enough to make sure that they will finish the season above .500 for the first time since 2014-15. They host Seton Hall on Saturday for senior day then hit the road to face DePaul and No. 10 Marquette before the Big East tournament starts March 13.

The team got big nights from three primary scorers and help off the bench from Mourning and Kaleb Johnson. They just barely outrebounded the Blue Demons 34-33, hit seven three-pointers to DePaul’s six and turned the ball over 11 times to DePaul’s 15. But the Hoyas got a quick lead and held on.

“At this time of year, when you’re playing in the Big East or any league across this country, it comes down to one’s ability to play with an extreme amount of passion,” DePaul Coach Dave Leitao said. “Should know by now that execution . . . execution has to be precise, and then opportunities have to be taken. Georgetown . . . they’re impressive from the standpoint that they do that. They did that tonight.”

Govan led the Hoyas with 26 points, and McClung had 15. Akinjo added 13 points and six assists to balance out four turnovers. Jagan Mosely started in place of Jamorko Pickett, who did not play because of a coach’s decision following a scoreless outing at Creighton, and added seven points, four rebounds and two steals.

Max Strus led three DePaul scorers in double figures with 25 points, and Paul Reed added 16. Eli Cain had 14.

“We came with energy, effort, mental and physical toughness,” Ewing said. “The physical toughness wasn’t as much, but we did everything that we needed to do to get the win. We got out to a big lead, but I thought in the second half we kind of exhaled a little bit and kind of let them come back in, especially at the end.”

Georgetown asserted itself well in the first half despite something of a slow start in which the Hoyas settled for midrange jumpers often in the face of a clogged lane. But the Blue Demons’ defense gradually slackened and McClung, in particular, found his way to the rim for a few crafty buckets.

Govan and McClung led the way before halftime, but it was McClung who gave Georgetown its edge. The freshman was on a roll, sprinting coast-to-coast for a delicate lay-in on a fast break at one point and stepping forward to poke the ball away at half court and slam a two-handed dunk with his back to the basket at another.

LeBlanc added to the fun with a dunk of his own — Govan, LeBlanc and McClung scored consecutive buckets to give the Hoyas their first double-digit lead with 4:02 left in the first half — and Georgetown finished the period with a 7-0 run.

The Hoyas went into the locker room leading 49-34. It was McClung who scored the first points of the second half on a reverse layup to put the Hoyas up 17 for their largest lead of the game.

“It’s funny, because I was telling [McClung], ‘When am I going to see some of those highlight dunks?’ And he got one,” Ewing said, laughing. “But I thought that everybody was ready to play tonight. Our problem is we’ll have a great game today and then exhale and take a step back for the next one, and we can’t do that. Especially going down the stretch. Everyone is fighting for seeding right now, and we have a good opportunity — a great opportunity — of improving our chances to make the NCAAs — if we take care of business.”