Track and field: All-American Rey Rivera closed out the 2017-18 campaign with a semifinals appearance at the IAAF under-20 world championships in Tampere, Finland. Rivera, competing for Team USA, was one of two Hoyas to compete in the event, along with classmate and fellow 800-meter runner Ruach Padhal, who competed for Canada. It was the second time in the last three U-20 championships that two Hoyas advanced to worlds; the previous time was in 2014 in Eugene, Ore.

Women’s lacrosse: Coach Ricky Fried was named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association's Board of Directors. He will serve as the organization's vice president.

The IWLCA also recognized Georgetown as one of 339 schools to earn academic squad honors across all divisions for the 2018 season. Additionally, senior attacker Sarah Cheney and graduate student Cristina McCarthy were among 462 student-athletes named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll.

Football: The Hoyas released the kickoff times for their five home games this season. Georgetown will play day games in each of its contests at Cooper Field, starting on Sep. 8 (Campbell, 12:30 p.m.). GU’s homecoming game on Sep. 22 (Columbia) and parent's weekend tilt on Oct. 20 (Lehigh) will both kick off at 2 p.m. The regular season will close with a pair of Patriot League games starting at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 (Bucknell) and Nov. 17 (Holy Cross).

Coach Rob Sgarlata has announced the addition of Arturo Gyles to the coaching staff. Gyles, who will work with the squad's defensive line, comes to the Hilltop after spending the past two seasons at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa.

Men’s lacrosse: Georgetown's Ryan Hursey capped his collegiate career with Scholar All-America honors from the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. He is the 14th Hoya to garner the accolade and the first since 2014.

Former Georgetown standout Brodie Merrill (Class of 2005) was selected to participate for Canada at the world lacrosse championship. Merrill is one of just two players on the 23-man roster to make his fourth straight appearance in the event. He helped lead Canada to a silver medal.

Rowing: Two Georgetown rowers were named to the 72-person Under-23 national team on Wednesday. Senior Artym Hayda from the men's lightweight team and Caroline O'Brien from the women's lightweight squad were scheduled to compete at the U-23 world championships this week in Poznan, Poland. Hayda was slated to compete in the lightweight men's double sculls, teaming with Thomas Satterthwaite from Harvard. O'Brien was scheduled for the lightweight women's pair, partnering with Sarah Maietta from Boston University.

Tennis: Georgetown's men's and women's teams both earned ITA All-Academic Team honors on Tuesday. Additionally, nine men and five women were among 4,328 student-athletes across five divisions to the named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

Men’s golf: Georgetown earned 18Birdies All-Academic Team accolades, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Friday. To be eligible, a team must have GPAs of 3.00 or higher and submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year.