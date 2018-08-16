General: Georgetown placed 311 athletes from 22 sports on the 2017-18 Big East All-Academic Team. More than 2,400 Big East athletes were selected from the 10 member institutions, along with nine affiliate members. The 311 athletes selected from Georgetown ranked second in the conference.

Four recently graduated Georgetown athletes were named winners of the Big East Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award, which recognize academic and athletic achievement as well as community service: Amos Bartelsmeyer (Class of 2017) of the men’s cross-country -track and field program, Sam Madsen (’18) from men’s golf, Jacquelyn Eleey (’18) of women’s golf and Molly Fitzpatrick (’18) from the women’s swimming and diving program all earned the honors. The four honorees is tied for the most in the conference with Marquette.

Five Georgetown programs were recognized by the Big East with 2017-18 Team Academic Excellence Awards. The awards recognize the programs in each of the conference’s 22 sports that have the highest collective grade-point average. Georgetown led the way in men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s swimming and diving team as well as women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

Women’s basketball: Georgetown released its 2018-19 nonconference schedule last week. The Hoyas will play six home games and five road contests including two games in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Georgetown will face five teams that advanced to the postseason in 2018, including three NCAA tournament qualifiers, who all advanced to the Sweet 16.

Track and field: Georgetown solidified nine total nods to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic team. With five on the men’s side, the Hoyas tied for most honorees in the Big East; the women, with four, ranked second best in the league. Additionally, both the men’s and women’s team were named all-academic squads.

Women’s soccer: The Hoyas were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big East. In addition, graduate student Arielle Schechtman was selected as the league’s preseason goalkeeper of the year and junior Meaghan Nally was voted preseason defender of the year. Additionally, seniors Caitlin Farrell and Amanda Carolan earned spots on the preseason all-conference team. Farrell was also selected to the watch list for the Hermann Trophy, given annually to college soccer’s best player.

Men’s soccer: Senior defender Brendan McDonough was named to the Hermann Trophy watch list. The second-year team captain was one of 32 Division I men’s players selected.

Football: A pair of Hoyas named to the Patriot League preseason all-league team. Junior defensive lineman Khristian Tate and sophomore linebacker Ahmad Wilson, who was selected at special teams as a non-specialist, were both first-team selections after the 2017 season. The Hoyas were picked to finish seventh in the league’s preseason poll.

Volleyball: Senior middle blocker Symone Speech was named to the preseason all-Big East team. She won first team all-Big East honors and AVCA all-region accolades at the end of last season.

Women’s rowing: Junior Caroline O’Brien won the lightweight pairs title at the under-23 world championships in Poznan, Poland. O’Brien teamed with Sarah Maietta from Boston University to earn the gold medal, one of five for the United States in regatta.

Tennis: Max Tabatruong was named new assistant coach for the men’s and women’s squads. Tabatruong is a former professional tennis player who will be joining the coaching ranks following an impressive career.

Men’s golf: Recent graduates Jack Musgrave and Sam Madsen were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars. The duo capped off their careers with the Hoyas following their second Big East championship and NCAA tournament appearance in the last three seasons.

Swimming and diving: Volunteer assistant coach Katie Meili qualified for the U.S. national team for the third straight summer. She finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke at the national championships in California and qualified for the Pan Pacific Championships last week in Tokyo.