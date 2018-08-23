Women’s soccer: Then-No. 22 Georgetown went 1-0-1 in its opening weekend in the Virginia Tech Tournament. The Hoyas shut out Georgia, 1-0, on Friday with a goal from graduate student Kyra Carusa. Senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman broke the school record for most career shutouts with 33. On Sunday, Georgetown drew with Virginia Tech, 1-1, with the goal scored by Caitlin Farrell. Schechtman was named Big East goalkeeper of the week on Monday. The No. 15 Hoyas will play No. 11 Duke at 4 p.m. Thursday in their home opener at Shaw Field.

Men’s soccer: The Hoyas were picked first in the Big East preseason coaches’ poll, receiving seven first-place votes and a total of 79 points. Additionally, senior Brendan McDonough was named conference preseason defensive player of the year while forwards Achara and Derek Dodson both earned spots on the preseason all-Big East squad. Georgetown, the reigning league champion, will open the season with a contest at South Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday.

Football: Tickets are available for the 2018 football season. Only a very limited number of tickets are being made available for this year’s games due to construction on the west side of Cooper Field. Purchase in advance to guarantee your admission on game day. For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, as well as information on directions and parking, please visit WeAreGeorgetown.com/football.