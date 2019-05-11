For some time, when and where the Interstate Athletic Conference baseball championship series would take place were uncertain.

Rain postponed the first game, originally scheduled for Friday, and once the field at Georgetown Prep was deemed unplayable Saturday, the three-game series shifted to St. Albans School, where the teams would begin with a doubleheader.

While the logistics of the IAC championship became difficult to determine, the final result and Georgetown Prep’s conference dominance were not.

The No. 1 seed Little Hoyas (31-5) swept the Bulldogs, winning 18-8 and then 1-0.

“It’s been an extremely calm and consistent team, and the seniors deserve 100 percent of the credit for that,” Georgetown Prep Coach Chris Rodriguez said.

“We’ve got 15 seniors graduating this year. So from Day One, the way they handled themselves in practice, preparation, it’s been one of the best teams that I’ve had in a very long time.”

The mercy rule went into effect in the sixth inning of Prep’s Game 1 win.

In Game 2, senior Travis Rinker drove in the sole run in the first inning and senior pitcher John Flannery allowed three hits in a shutout.

“The first game, I told the guys it meant really nothing when it was over, because that’s not typical of St. Albans,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been playing against these guys for 12 years, and [St. Albans Coach Robert Johnsen] is going to produce a tremendous product.”

While St. Albans rarely found itself in scoring opportunities in the clincher, one moment in the sixth inning could have changed the game.

With a runner on first, St. Albans junior Max DeLorme hit a line drive in the direction of third baseman Lucas Donlon. The senior extended his body, snagging the ball out of the air before whipping it to first base to complete a double play, ending one of St. Albans’s few chances to put a runner in scoring position.

“We just made a lot of close plays,” Flannery said. “They could have gone the other way easily a couple times, and we just kept it together, made each out and never got down.”

The win serves as revenge for Georgetown Prep, which lost the 2018 IAC championship to St. Albans in a best-of-three series.

The Hoyas swept the regular season series this year — en route to an undefeated conference record — before sweeping the championship Saturday.

“We’ve never won [the IAC championship] after winning the regular season, which we seem to do every year, so it feels good,” Flannery said.