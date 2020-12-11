Georgetown led by 18 in the first half and took a 13-point lead into intermission. But 20 minutes of elite play wasn’t enough as Villanova outscored the Hoyas 43-17 in the second half to pull away in the Big East opener for both teams.

“Tonight, we self-destructed in the second half,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said. “We were right there; it was a one-point game. Then we started worrying about who’s shooting, who’s taking bad shots and stuff instead of just continuing to play.

“We took bad shots. In the first half we had three turnovers. We had nine in the second half. We were doing a good job of getting the ball inside to [Qudus Wahab], and he missed some easy shots in the second half that he was making in the first half. All of those things played a role, and then they got hot.”

Jamorko Pickett paced Georgetown with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Wahab had 12 points and five rebounds. Jahvon Blair, who entered as Georgetown’s leading scorer, had just 11 points, shooting 1 for 5 from behind the arc.

Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 18 points apiece, and Cole Swider chipped in 10.

The Hoyas (2-3, 0-1) opened with their best 20 minutes of basketball of the season, taking a 46-33 lead into halftime. Not only did they keep the turnovers to a minimum, but they shot 58.1 percent from the field, including 50 percent from behind the arc, and held a 21-15 rebounding edge over the first 20 minutes.

Pickett carried the load early, scoring 10 points as the Hoyas jumped out to a 17-7 lead. A 16-3 run spearheaded by six quick points from freshman Dante Harris, a career high in just a half, put Georgetown up 35-19. The Wildcats also didn’t have an answer for Wahab as he posted all of his points in the first half.

“We had good looks in the first half, just didn’t make them,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright said. “Defensively we were a step behind everything they did. Offensively, they were just a step ahead of us. They were a little bit more prepared for us, and maybe we’re a little bit more predictable. We did not execute what we wanted to do defensively, and they really sliced us in the first half.”

That changed in the second half. Villanova opened with a 20-4 stretch that included a 15-0 run highlighted by six points from Daniels that gave the Wildcats a 53-50 lead. The Hoyas produced one final push as Blair made a pair of tough jumpers to help Georgetown regain the lead at 61-60 with 5:54 remaining.

The Hoyas would score only two more points the rest of the way as Daniels, Swider and Gillespie got hot. The Wildcats were 8 for 17 from behind the arc in the second half.

The Hoyas shot just 26.7 percent in the second half and were 1 for 11 from three-point range.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Ewing said. “We’re still building. We’re still learning each other. We’re still trying to grow. We’re going to make mistakes. We can’t panic. We just have to keep on building and keep on working.

“This is our first game in the Big East against a quality team. We had our opportunities to get the win, but once again we made too many mistakes, and we have to cut those out.”

The Hoyas were without freshman forward Kobe Clark, who suffered an ankle sprain in the 80-48 win over Coppin State on Tuesday.

Georgetown will play its sixth straight home game to open the season Sunday, tipping off against Big East foe St. John’s at 7:30 p.m.