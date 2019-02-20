Jessie Govan dunks for two of his 21 points in Georgetown’s win against Villanova. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Does a pair of upsets nine years apart constitute a pattern?

Either way, Villanova might want to start rescheduling games against Georgetown when there are flurries in the forecast.

The Hoyas vaulted out of a week-long break after a brutal Feb. 13 loss to Seton Hall to notch perhaps the signature win of Coach Patrick Ewing’s young tenure Wednesday, an 85-73 upset of No. 17 Villanova at Capital One Arena on the heels of a snowstorm. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats that dated from January 2015, and when point guard James Akinjo threw the ball straight into the air in celebration at the end, his teammates stood around and smiled for so long that Ewing had to remind them to line up for handshakes.

“It feels great,” senior center Jessie Govan said. “It was the last team I hadn’t beaten in the Big East, so it was good to check them off the list.”

The win also came nine years after another snow-day victory against Villanova.

Back in 2010, the seventh-ranked Hoyas knocked off the second-ranked Wildcats in a game in snowbound Washington that was held up as evidence of the depth of the Big East — at the time, Georgetown was the lowest ranked of the conference’s four top-10 teams.

This time around, Georgetown’s upset brings more glory to the program than it does to the league.

Wednesday’s win was Ewing’s first over a ranked team after he lost his first seven attempts — “My son brought that to my attention, by the way,” Ewing said, laughing — and it was the program’s first win over a ranked team in 11 tries after a victory over then-No. 11 Butler in January 2017.

Perhaps most impressive was that the Hoyas handed Villanova its first back-to-back losses in the Big East in 103 conference games. Coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats hadn’t dropped consecutive games in the conference since March 2013, although they had two sets of back-to-back losses — against Michigan and Furman in November and Penn and Kansas in December — this season.

Ewing, who usually bellows and stalks and sweats his way through these big moments, never even had to loosen his tie. Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) led for all but 119 seconds Wednesday night.

It was the first time all season the Hoyas sustained a high level of both energy and focus for an entire game. Georgetown was more physical and gave more effort over a 40-minute span than it usually does, and it showed on the boards, where the Hoyas outrebounded the defending national champions 39-33.

“Coming off two losses, the one loss at home — I don’t even remember who it was against [Butler] — and then getting blown out by Seton Hall, it stung,” Ewing said, explaining his team’s fire. “This was a must win for us, in my opinion, against a very good team.”

Both Govan and freshman guard Mac McClung had disappeared from Georgetown’s 77-65 loss to the Wildcats in Philadelphia this season — Govan because of foul trouble, and McClung simply because he had an off night — and Wednesday, both players made it clear they had something to prove.

McClung and Govan each ended up with a team-high 21 points after neatly splitting the game. McClung owned the first half, scoring 17 points before intermission thanks mostly to four three-pointers, and Govan went off for 15 points in the second.

“Mac did a better job this day,” Ewing said afterward with a wide smile.

“We know he’s an outstanding player,” Wright said of Govan, “so we tried to go at him the same way. I thought we made some good plays. We just didn’t get him in foul trouble.”

The pair combined to lead an offense that looked crisper and more fluid than it has all season. The Hoyas shot 51 percent from the field and had 23 assists on 29 made field goals. They made 11 threes.

Akinjo was the third scorer in double figures with 10 points and nine assists.

On the flip side, Collin Gillespie was a difference-maker for Villanova (20-7, 11-3) because he faded after leading the Wildcats with 30 points in that first meeting. This time, there was no consistent third scorer to support Phil Booth (26 points) and Eric Paschall (16 points). Gillespie pulled in 13 points but didn’t get hot until late in the game.

The Hoyas led by 10 at halftime and cranked the lead to 19 points in the second.

“It felt like we got good shots early and we just didn’t make them, and then McClung got hot,” Wright said. “There were a couple of possessions there where we had a chance to keep it within two, four, and then Govan gets an offensive rebound, we foul, just a lot of little things like that that I think they did a good job of.”

Govan, though he relished checking Villanova off his bucket list after the Wildcats held him scoreless earlier this season, wasn’t aware of Georgetown’s good luck charm until this morning.

“Yeah, I saw that today actually,” Govan said. “I guess it needs to snow more often.”