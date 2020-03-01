What happened next at Capital One Arena represented everything that has been frustrating about the woefully undermanned Hoyas lately as they have struggled both on defense and with taking advantage of key moments.

AD

AD

Mosely stuck with a hard-driving Naji Marshall past half court but gave him just an arm’s worth of space at the top of the key, and the Xavier forward pulled up and hit a three with four seconds to play. The Musketeers elected not to foul on Georgetown’s next possession out of a timeout, but graduate transfer guard Terrell Allen’s desperation three clanked off the basket where the rim meets the backboard.

“We didn’t get some key stops, especially down the stretch,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said. “We didn’t come up with key rebounds, especially down the stretch. So that hurt.”

Equally painful for Georgetown (15-14, 5-11 Big East) is that the Hoyas, on a four-game losing streak, now face their final two games of the regular season knowing that nothing but an incredible run in the Big East tournament is likely to put them back in the NCAA tournament conversation. They play at No. 10 Creighton (22-7, 11-5) on Wednesday and against No. 12 Villanova (22-7, 11-5) on Saturday.

AD

AD

The final leg of the season has brought no reprieve from the injury bug. Sophomore guard Mac McClung missed his eighth straight game with a foot injury Sunday and sat on the bench wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Senior center Omer Yurtseven missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury, and a new player joined their ranks Sunday: Freshman center Malcolm Wilson sported a walking boot on his left foot. Ewing said the big man cracked a bone in his leg Saturday at practice but will not need surgery.

Ewing also said that McClung hasn’t had surgery. Beyond that, he had no timetable for his or Yurtseven’s return.

“There’s no target date [for Yurtseven],” Ewing said. “Whenever they tell me that he’s ready, that’s when he’s going to step out there. I can’t worry about if he’s coming back or if Mac’s coming back. I can’t worry about that. All I can worry about is who’s ready. That’s who I coach.”

AD

AD

The players Ewing did have available Sunday kept Xavier (19-10, 8-8) within arms’ reach all throughout the second half despite trailing by 11 in the first half. Neither team shot well for the bulk of the game — at one point early in the second half both teams had more turnovers than made field goals — but Georgetown authored a few runs after halftime that kept Xavier from pulling away.

Junior guard Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 18 points including four threes, and junior wing Jamorko Pickett had 12 points to go along with six turnovers. Mosely added 11 points and seven assists.

Musketeers Coach Travis Steele heaped praise on Georgetown and Ewing, but Xavier was its own worst enemy for much of Sunday’s bout. The visitors overcame 23 turnovers to eke out a win.

AD

“It wasn’t aesthetically very pleasing,” Steele said afterward.

AD

Tyrique Jones made up for many of his team’s mistakes. The forward muscled his way to 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half, and 13 rebounds, and he provided the answer to many of the mini-streaks Georgetown rattled off after halftime with dunks or fast-break layups, besting the tired Hoyas in the paint. Marshall added a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Steele kept his rotation tight, using just seven players, but in 28 minutes of playing time Jones afforded Xavier something the Hoyas just don’t have at this point in the season — a player who can give his team a second wind.

AD

After the loss, Ewing chuckled at the usual round of questions he got about if he frets about how worn down his team must be. Mosely logged another 40-minute game, Blair played for all but 39 seconds, and Pickett played for more than 35 minutes.

AD

“You can’t worry about it. You can’t worry about it. There are things you can worry about,” Ewing said, pausing to laugh. “That’s one of the things you can’t. These are the guys that we have.”